Its brevity (only five chapters in this first season) not only has not been an obstacle to its success, but has served as an incentive for 'Yu Yu Hakusho' is directly among the most watched on Netflix (at the time of writing these lines it is in position 3 of the series in Spain, only below another surprise hit, 'My Life with the Walter Boys', and the mastodon 'The Crown'). However, these five episodes do not prevent it from covering a good part of the anime.

Specifically, half of the 112 that make up the original animated series. Of course, considerable changes have had to be made to the original (one of the most commented on is the age of the protagonists), which basically tells the story of a juvenile delinquent who is murdered and resurrected to become a kind of supernatural detective. . Here, creatures from the original series such as the beasts of the Labyrinth Castle do not appear, and we skip episodes such as the Genkain tournament, bringing forward combats that in the previous series take place much later.

This brevity (which also It doesn't leave much plot space for a hypothetical second season., which would delve into the history of the anime's Dark Tournament, so the feeling of closure of the plot is total) serves to make the narrative much more concise and direct. And that, in a production that puts all its emphasis on action, is always a plus point.

With the success of 'Yu Yu Hakusho', Netflix corroborates the vein that, along with 'One Piece', it has found in anime adaptations (all a few years after the initial stumbles of 'Death Note' or 'Cowboy Bebop' ). The secret on this occasion has been knowing how to give the combats all the importance they had in the original series, and supporting it with such spectacular resources as the special effects of Scanline VFX, a studio financed by Netflix that has participated in productions such as 'Stranger Things'. ' or 'Shang-Chi'.

