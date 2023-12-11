Do you like coffee? If so, you are surely interested in knowing how to prepare it in the best way in your own home. It is one of the most consumed drinks in the worldsecond only to water.

However, not all are equal, nor are all preparation methods optimal. Science can help us understand how to extract the maximum aroma and flavor from coffee beans, and avoid the most common mistakes that can ruin a good cup.

Whether you prefer it neat, with milk, short or long, there are some basic principles you should follow to get the perfect coffee.

The scientific secret to preparing the best coffee

A recent study, led by Dr. Christopher Hendonrevealed that the key to obtaining the best coffee is in a simple but essential aspect: grain moisture. When grinding beans, static electricity is produced due to friction and breakage, which can alter the quality of the coffee.

The researchers, who had the help of a volcanologist, found that the coffee grains With more internal humidity they generate less static electricity. What benefits does this have for your coffee?

A richer espresso with less loss! The solution is easy: you just have to add a few drops of water before grinding the beans. This simple trick not only decreases static electricity, but also improves intensity and allows more pleasant flavors to be extracted.

In this way, scientists assure that Water helps extract more flavor from the beans and reduces the amount of coffee wasted. However, water is not everything. You also have to take into account the type, method and freshness of the coffee used.

Science advises following these tips to prepare the best coffee at home:

Choose quality coffee beans and roast them yourself. This way you will preserve the aroma and flavor of the beans. Grind the coffee beans when preparing it. This way, you will prevent them from oxidizing and losing properties. Use pure or mineral water. Tap water may have impurities that affect the taste of the coffee.

Try different ways to make coffee. There are several methods to do this, and each has its benefits and drawbacks. Find the one that best suits your taste and your budget.

If you are passionate about this drink, don’t forget this simple tip: add a little water to the beans before grinding them. This way you will get a richer coffee with a better aroma. Science confirms it.