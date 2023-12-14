loading…

Palestinian fighters take part in a parade in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA TRACK – When Israel claims the only 'solution' to Gaza is to expel the Palestinians, they don't seem to have much knowledge of Gaza's history.

Shortly before Palestinian fighters killed and injured many Israeli soldiers in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, on Tuesday, December 12 2023, the Zionist army group held a meeting on the outskirts of the city.

One video, widely circulated on social media, showed one of the officers who was later killed, vowing revenge for other Israeli soldiers killed in the neighborhood in Israel's 2014 war on Gaza.

The Battle of Shejaiya, in 2014, is believed to be the most decisive battle between invading Israeli forces and Palestinian Resistance fighters in Israel's so-called Operation Protective Edge.

At that time, Israel admitted that 16 of its soldiers had been killed by Palestinian fighters.

Not long after the speech, the officers who had vowed to avenge the dead soldiers for almost ten years also became victims of an ambush by Palestinian Resistance fighters.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Resistance Movement, said the number of Israeli soldiers killed in three consecutive ambushes led by Resistance fighters, exceeded the number of casualties announced by Israel so far.

This means that the number of Israeli soldiers who died was actually much higher than what was officially announced by the colonial regime.

Difficult Events

On Wednesday morning (12/13/2023), the Israeli army said eight soldiers, mostly officers, were killed in an ambush in Shejaiya.

They include Colonel Itzhak Ben Basat, commander of the Golani Brigade, and Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Greenberg, the soldier who speaks arrogantly in the video.