The platform delivers a new free game for just 24 hours.

Christmas comes loaded with gifts to the Epic Games Store

The finale of the end of the year of Epic Games Store with free games has begun after ending yesterday its weekly gift mechanic with one or two free games for seven days After a first free game, the platform has now renewed the free title of its mystery games campaign with which he gives away games of all kinds for a very limited time. Thus, a new free game is available for only 24 hours.

From today, Wednesday, December 21 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and until tomorrow, Friday, December 22, at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis Melvor Idle, a title that is inspired by RuneScape and synthesizes adventure games in their purest form. It is a feature-rich, incremental or idle game that combines a familiar feel with an innovative experience.

In this title, players must master the many RuneScape-inspired Melvor abilities with just one click or tap. “Maxing out 20+ skills has never been so enjoyable. Whether you're a beginner, have put a lot of hours into RuneScape, or someone simply looking for an accessible yet deep adventure that fits into a busy lifestyle, Melvor is an experience. Unparalleled addictive,” reads the game's description.

Epic Games starts its Christmas campaign

While GOG celebrates its Christmas sales with five free games during different dates, Epic Games Store celebrates Christmas by giving away free games available for only 24 hours, which means that Tomorrow there will be a new title that will be at zero cost from 5:00 p.m. (Peninsular time). That said, it should be noted that Melvor Idle was leaked as a free game a few hours ago, so other future gifts would have already been discovered if the leak continues to be correct.

