The release date of the second Demon Slayer feature film has been revealed, which will be a preview of the fourth season.

Demon Slayer has become one of the most acclaimed series today, since The popularity of this IP increased exponentially after the adaptation of this story to digital format and his successful feature film called “Demon Slayer: The Infinite Train”, which caused a great sensation, becoming one of the highest-grossing films.

In addition, Demon Slayer fans are in lucksince new news has recently been revealed regarding the anime of this IP, specifically, the fourth seasonwhich is one of the most anticipated by followers, since it will pave the way to a surprising and impressive stage that will mark a before and after in the work.

And recently, It has been announced that this IP will launch a second moviewhich will arrive long before the fourth season of the anime, as it will serve as a small preview of the epic events that will be addressed during this installment.

The popularity of the Demon Slayer franchise has increased exponentially in recent years, a detail that has become evident with the recent announcement of season 4 of the anime, which is one of the most anticipated by fans. Furthermore, this IP has prepared several surprises for his followers during 2024as seen during the “Promo Reel 2024” event.

The announcement of the release date of the fourth season of Demon Slayer has not been the only interesting thing that this franchise has had, since they have also revealed that prior to the premiere of season 4 there will be a world tour that will include the new feature film titled “Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training”which is will premiere on February 23, 2024.

Through X, the official Demon Slayer USA account has shared this announcement in which they let us know that This new feature film will address the final episode of the third season and the first episode of the Pilar Training arcwith an enormous quality of animation, just as Ufotable has accustomed the fans.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature Episode 11 of the Swordsmith Village Arc and Episode 1 of the Hashira Training Arc in 4K and IMAX!#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/VYRHkGEnew — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2023

Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training will be released in theaters in more than 140 countries on February 23, 2024so the hype and expectations of the fans regarding this announcement are overwhelming, as they are aware of the great love that Ufotable He usually puts each adaptation to the digital format of this IP.

It should be noted that this feature film will address the last episode of the third season of Demon Slayer which will last an hour and the first episode of the Pilar Training arcwhich will also last one hour, so fans will be able to enjoy a lot of action during the broadcast of this new film by Tanjiro and company.

It is necessary to highlight that Demon Slayer season 4 will arrive in spring 2024adapting the long-awaited Pillar Training arc in which the skills of these prominent swordsmen will be shown who will bring out the maximum potential of Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke.

It is not surprising that This franchise wants to repeat the same treatment by announcing a second feature film which will be released on next February 2024which will prepare the ground for the exciting adventures of the fourth season of Demon Slayersince the first film of this IP was a resounding success that broke records in Japan and around the world, so presumably this new feature film will be just as successful.

Ufotable has accustomed fans to offering episodes with sublime animation qualityso this feature film and this new demon slayer season They will honor their predecessors in terms of animation and effects, preparing fans for the new and surprising stage that is about to begin after the Pilar Training arc.

