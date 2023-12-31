AC Bradley, screenwriter of What If…?, explains why the last episode of the second season starring Strange Supremo ends in such an unexpected way.

Disney Plus premiered this week the end of the second season from What If…?, with What would happen if… Supreme Strange intervened? closing this new batch of chapters in which a alternative reality for Marvel characters.

In What would happen if… Strange Supremo intervened?, characters such as Strange Supremethe Captain Carter o Kahoriin a kind of crossover to close everything raised in the previous chapters.

The public expected the end of season 2 from What If…? would bring with it the destruction of the world, but it has not been like that. A.C. Bradleyscreenwriter of the series Disney Plushas explained through his social networks the reasons why this decision was made.

The screenwriter of What If…? T2 explains its ending

AC Bradley has answered the question: Why doesn't the world end at the end of What would happen if…? T2?:

“We write the second season from What if…? between January and October 2020, amid the onset of Covid, the Black Lives Matter protests and the US presidential election… When It seemed like OUR world was on the edge.…”

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

“What if…? It became our sanctuary, a refuge where heroes rise against the darkness, and the most unexpected ones shine the brightest: Nebula, Helaand a young woman who wants to see a very cool lake. Sometimes it's more fun to save the world“, he declared the screenwriter of What would happen if…?

The first season of What If…? arrived on Disney Plus in summer 2021, and the second season of the animated series Marvel landed on the streaming platform last December 22th, concluding yesterday with its ninth episode. And don't lose sight of the series because it's coming soon! third season!