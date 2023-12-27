The first part of this great event orchestrated by Zack Snyder, divided into two parts, has left us with many intrigues and desire to see what Rebel Moon: Part 2 will be like.

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” has captured the imagination of sci-fi and comic book movie fans with its intriguing narrative and memorable characters. Among them, stands out Jimmy, a robot voiced by Anthony Hopkins, whose change of appearance at the end of the film has generated curiosity and speculation among viewers.

Jimmy's transformation: from sentient robot to feral hunter

At the beginning of “Rebel Moon,” Jimmy is part of the nefarious military empire known as Motherworld. However, throughout the film, he experiences a change of heart and aligns himself with the rebels. It is in the final scenes where Jimmy reappears, wearing a crown of horns on his mechanical heada detail that has intrigued viewers.

Kurt Johnstad, screenwriter of the film, in an interview with Variety, explained this aesthetic change. According to Johnstad, on the extended cut of “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”, More scenes with Jimmy are included that explain the origin of this crown.

“Jimmy has a much larger story in those extended cuts and certainly in the second film”Johnstad said. “It's a bit like Jimmy goes from being a sentient robot to becoming a bit more human, and he becomes a bit feral. When they're collecting everyone and the team is forming, he's running around the woods like a feral creature, hunting and sitting by the stream fishing and doing Jimmy things in the woods, so that's where the crown of horns comes from.”

What is “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” about?

The official synopsis of “Rebel Moon” takes us on an intergalactic journey: “After a crash landing on a moon in the farthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes her only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, the Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), they discover that farmers have unknowingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by Motherworld..

Tasked with finding fighters willing to risk their lives to defend the town of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a kind-hearted farmer naïve to the realities of war., they travel to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and gather a small group of warriors with a common need for redemption: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and mercenary; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a royal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter.

Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), a former mechanized protector hidden in the shadows, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of Motherworld come to destroy them all.“.

The reception of Rebel Moon

“Rebel Moon”, directed by Zack Snyder, has received a mixed reception. Acclaimed for its stunning visual design and action sequences, the film has also faced criticism for its narrative and character development. Despite this, it has captured the attention of science fiction fans, generating debate and anticipation for future sequels in Snyder's universe.