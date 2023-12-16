All still in the running before the direct elimination phase, but not all promoted: Inzaghi's team misses out on first place in the group, Mazzarri's team advances without trembling, Lazio and Fiorentina exceed expectations, while Roma are sufficiently stretched

All still on board, ready to fly in the skies of Europe. In September, seven had left and no one was missing at check-in for the second leg, the direct elimination leg. Some (Inter, Napoli, Lazio) could be forced to travel more inconveniently: the places will be assigned in Monday's draw. Milan has moved from the business of the Champions League to the economy of the Europa League and together with Roma risks having to go down after the playoffs in February. Atalanta and Fiorentina have never untied their seat belts and are firmly in place. Let's see how the international journey of the Italian teams has gone so far.