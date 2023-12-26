A few days ago, in Xataka we told you that NIO had managed to cover more than 1,000 kilometers with an electric street car, in real traffic conditions and with a single charge. The event could be seen live and, without a doubt, caught the attention of a good part of the industry.

Therefore, anyone with a computer or mobile phone could follow the experiment. And if the conditions were so favorable, we can imagine that the CATL offices also remained attentive to the performance of NIO's semi-solid state batteries, which will go into production in the spring of next year and which promise a radical change in the industry.

CATL is currently the largest producer of batteries for electric cars in the world. In his desire to have the cutting edge advances of the industry, in April they already pointed out that their condensed battery looked beyond the automobile and aimed at electric airplanes.

Its latest major advance is the CIIC (CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis). A platform that has now been revealed in a leak showing its behavior. This means that CATL will go beyond batteries.

The goal: reach 1,000 kilometers of autonomy.

The way: the scooter-type platform.

The scooter-type platform, what we talk about

Just a few days ago, CATL confirmed that it had its new CIIC (CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis) ready with a brief statement. No specific details were given in it, but a leak from a journalist has shown in a few seconds what CATL's scooter-type platform is like.

The images show how the vehicle's chassis circulates and how it barely consists of the battery, the motor, the steering wheel and the wheels. It seems simple but this is where much of the interest of this new platform lies.

CTC (Cell To Chassis) type platforms are not new, although they are almost non-existent. In this case, the manufacturer joins the battery cells with the vehicle's own chassis, which makes the most of the available size. However, the advantage that CATL wants to offer is that it can further increase the autonomy of electric cars with its scooter-type platform.

In this case, not only the battery is part of the chassis, CATL wants to offer a platform in which battery and motor are completely integrated, making the most of all available loopholes. Taking into account that CATL, with this system, would be the supplier of the batteries, motors and software, it would be able to get the most out of the mechanics of the electric car and, therefore, the available autonomy.

What the company hopes to achieve is that the manufacturer forgets about producing its engines or ordering them from third parties. That is, the platform is yours, the batteries come from one supplier and the motors from another. And with these wickers, the complete chassis is shaped. With its offer, everything comes from a single supplier but it also guarantees the best possible use of its technology.

The business formula offered by CATL is not new. The arrival of the electric car has meant a structural change in the way of making cars. Foxconn, for example, has considered doing something similar. In this case, they offer to build the platform that the manufacturer subsequently “dresses” with its bodywork and its own software.

Other manufacturers, such as Kia and Hyundai, appear to be working on similar ideas. Without knowing what they will present at CES, a few days ago they also showed an idea in development to take part of the transmission to the car's own wheels, freeing up space in the chassis to be occupied by the battery.

