One of the most bitter debates in Spanish gastronomy is the ancient battle between the thin, crunchy churros and the voluptuous, spongy porras. A battle that begins with the name; It continues crossing the Spanish geography churrería by churrería, recipe by recipe; and ends, as it could not be otherwise, in a cup of chocolate or a coffee with milk.

However, no matter which side everyone falls into… there is always one constant: no matter how good we are at making homemade churros, those from a good churros are always better. But why?

In search of the original churro. The truth is that it is very difficult to know what the perfect churro could be. Firstly, because the diversity of fried doughs makes it difficult to know their origin. That is, if it is normally of no use to resort to historical argument; In this case, it is directly impossible.

The gastronomic historian Michael Krondl said in El Confidencial a couple of years ago that “in some ways, the churro as we know it today is not so different from a recipe for fritters made of flour and water that is already found in a book of Roman cuisine from the 1st century BC”. That is to say, churros, buñuelos and other types of fried dough have been present in the Mediterranean “basically, forever.” So that door is closed.

The secret… won’t it be in the dough? However, there is always the possibility that the key is in the recipe… That is to say, is there anything ‘special’ that churrería churros have that we don’t have access to at home? As our DAP colleagues explain, churrerías usually use specific ingredients (which we may not use at home due to pure ignorance).

For example, they explain that lazo churros are usually made with strong flour, while porras require a flour halfway between baker’s flour and domestic flour. They also explain that, although the dough for both preparations is a mixture of “water, flour and salt”, “baking soda, some type of chemical yeast or sourdough” is usually added to porras.

This is interesting, but not conclusive. Ultimately, this could explain why we are not able to reproduce the churros from our trusted fry shop, but not why it is so difficult to reproduce professional quality churros in the home kitchen.

However, there is a simpler explanation: temperature. As professionals explain, the main problem is the oil temperature. It needs to reach about 200-220 degrees, “something that you will hardly be able to achieve using the pans or appliances that we all usually have at home.”

Thus, at a domestic level, it would be virtually impossible to emulate professional frying. The secret, as is often the case, is in the technology.

In Xataka | Against paella tupperware: a microbiologist explains why it is not advisable to eat reheated rice

Image | My Rosy