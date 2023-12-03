I’ve been saying for years that, although it may seem silly, takeout coffee doesn’t taste the same. It doesn’t taste the same. I don’t know what strange curse operates on the space-time continuum that you can already get the most sophisticated and delicious coffee in the world, which is to fall on one of those cardboard containers and turn into water from mopping the floor. He is a mathematician.

And I said it and people looked at me with skepticism. With strangeness. Like he was crazy, even.

But ha, now I find out that science is on my side.

Taste with your hands, touch with your tongue. Although when we talk about the taste of food we tend to focus on the “chemosensitive stimuli” and the organoleptic properties of the products themselves, an increasing number of researchers are demonstrating that there are “physical attributes” of what we eat and drink. a lot of fabric to cut.

It is not just that there is an intimate relationship between the oral and the tactile to the point that in many cases losing one critically affects the other; is that several studies have shown that the tactile properties of food affect how we perceive its smell or taste.

The best example, of course, is coffee.





The coffee? But if the coffee is liquid… In 2020, a team of researchers used 3D printing systems to see how the texture of cups affected the perception of coffee flavor. They discovered, for example, that modifying smooth textures “increased” the sweetness of the product, while angular surfaces made the coffee perceived as more bitter.

It also happens with other products such as ice cream: tubs with “skewers” maximized the bitterness of the lemon sorbet compared to the same sorbet in smooth tubs. The same effect, in the opposite direction, affected vanilla ice cream: the smooth ones reinforced its creaminess.

A trick for good… and evil. It is curious because, although we still do not fully understand the mechanisms behind it and it remains to be explored whether they are cultural phenomena or not, we have discovered that this little trick has a subtle (but important) impact on how we appreciate the sweetness, acidity or salinity of the products.

And that has interesting implications. Van Rompay, one of the researchers who have worked on this, explained that this can have a clear impact on making unhealthy foods less palatable. However, by that same rule of three, this type of ‘tricks’ can be very useful to the food industry to do just the opposite. In fact, it already is.

