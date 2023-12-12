You may have contemplated it once. Under the treetops the sky forms a trail of blue lines that intertwine with each other in a strange way, preventing the trees from exchanging the branches that emerge from their trunks. The result is a surreal panorama where the trees appear to have been designed at their limits to remain separated from each other.

It is not sleight of hand but science: the phenomenon has a real foundation and has been universally baptized as “shyness“, bequeathing one of the most tender, but also most interesting, stories of the botanical world. The question bears years traveling the corners of the networkthe result of its undeniable aesthetic character and the fascination that natural intelligence always provokes.

But how much truth is there in shyness? Although at first glance it may seem like another exercise in pseudoscience, the truth is that the case has a certain history in the history of botany throughout the 20th century. As well explained by user, this is an example of allelopathy, a natural phenomenon that encompasses all the interactions that, through biochemical compounds, some species impose on others in their growth and existence. That is, of an influence externa from one organism to another.

The case of “shyness” is known as “canopy disengagement” or “crow shyness” in English, a literal translation of “shy cups”, and it especially visually affects the trees, although also to other plants. Those “lines” drawn on the sky are actually the space that trees, when growing together, choose to leave for each other, in a kind of respectful and civilized concert audience that would never dare to barge into each other’s personal space. .

Wind, contact or the fight for light

Although its evident aesthetic attributes and its particular psychological magnetism have made “shyness” a very popular botanical twist, research on the phenomenon is not very deep, and there are various theories that try to respond to the origins of shyness. same.

One of the possibilities of the phenomenon revolves around direct physical contact between the treetops. The most popular theory, for example, explains that the branches of trees in contact with each other would be severed from their respective matrices when a storm or strong gusts of wind wind harass them. The empty space between one another would not arise naturally, but from the impact resulting from an external shock.





The Malayan Dryobalanops aromatica, an example of shy trees. (MikeNorton/Wikipedia)

It would be a natural balance to the natural contact, in areas of friction, between each other. Along these lines, Maxwell Ralph Jacobs, an Australian botanist who dedicated part of his career to the study of the ubiquitous eucalyptus, endemic to the gigantic island, and who condensed his discoveries in Growth habits of the Eucalypts, pointed towards abrasion: for him, the Friction inherent to the contact between one border branch and another damaged its tissues, limiting its growth. The leaves and branches collided and stopped growing.

Both theories imply a certain unconsciousness of the trees: shyness would be a natural result of their own limitations. But what if it is the trees themselves who decide to stay away from each other for reasons of coexistence?

If we replace “coexistence” with “survival“, the idea makes more sense. Plants are not intelligent in the neuronal sense, but they do have sensors, photoreceptors, that operate and are activated depending on the available light (they are what allow the flowers to orient themselves in relation to the sun , for example). Many plants are known to know where their neighbors are and avoid them on purpose. The goal is compete better for light, a sometimes scarce good (such as forests).





A blue river in the Plaza San Martín in Buenos Aires. (Refractor/Wikipedia)

Shy trees would operate in the same way: using their leaves with the precious phytochrome photoreceptors, the growth of the tree crowns would accelerate in two different directions. On the one hand, I would look for spaces of light, optimal and with mandatory access for growth. On the other hand, he would avoid shadow areas, poorer and undesirable, and precisely those that would be generated by the presence of his colleagues.

The result would be group shyness, a conscious separation and a reasonable and almost democratic way of sharing the light that falls on their respective glasses. The trees would be aware of their fellow humans, and the spaces and silhouettes would only be the result of a beautiful and brutal competition for survival. An example of this is the Malayan species Dryobalanops aromatica, whose study exposed abrasion.

Broadly speaking, and leaving aside other more complex considerations, these are the two main theories on which the question of “shyness” rotates. Other theories have been developed, such as the self-protection of trees against the spread of diseases, a mechanism of defending that would prevent or slow the rapid development of epidemics. Be that as it may, and although the field of study has yet to be developed, the result is low-angle views that, at ground level, are as poetic as they are spectacular.

