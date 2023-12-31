Perhaps if Colonel Aureliano Buendía had been shown not an ordinary piece of ice but the thin, thin layer of black ice that forms on the lakes and lagoons a few hours after the temperature plummets, the rebellious and revolutionary spirit would have taken it to Scandinavia and not to eternal war. But just maybe.

The truth is that ice comes in many shapes and colors, but none as fascinating as black. Not because it is strictly speaking, but because its finesse, its lack of penetration, blends it with the background on which it rises. And in the case of the lakes, the place where we can skate naturally in winter, the background is dark blue, almost black. A sensational visual illusion and very aesthetics who, with skates on our feet, makes us walk on the waters.

Not only that, skating on black ice is an auditory experience. Unlike skating on harder, thicker ice (white, adopted by pure accumulation), skating on thin layers of natural ice generates sounds similar to lasers and special effects from science fiction. A solitary and accidental symphony that is as incredible as it is absorbing, and that generates numerous fans of the subject in the Nordic countries.

One of the best known is the mathematician Marten Ajne, Swedish and prominent defender of the discipline. In this interview with National Geographic he explains why he is amazed by the practice and why it generates such strange noises.

TL;DR, the key lies in the layer of water that supports the thin layer of ice. Unlike denser ice, which contracts and expands depending on night and day, black ice remains stable thanks to the mass of water that supports it. Added to its stability is its fineness: as Ajne explains, the notes produced by a mass of ice are inversely proportional to its thickness. An extremely thick one will correspond to deeper sounds, and vice versa.

As you skate on the ice and break its seams, the sounds are light and surreal.

In Sweden, Norway and Finland, such a remote activity has a small but very active number of followers. The merit lies in finding lakes that are more remote and suitable for black skating. They have a website/social network where they share images and experiences, as well as destinations. Ajne and her colleagues look at satellite images every morning to discover and locate practical gaps.

Not in vain, it requires certain technical knowledge. Finding bodies of water that are at the exact freezing point, but not too freezing, involves making calculations that relate temperatures, atmospheric conditions, the specific properties of the lake and the time it will take to freeze, etc. It's an art and a science that requires a trained eye to figure out which lakes will be at the exact point of black ice.

Once purchased, simply calculate a minimum of five centimeters so that the ice on which you are skating does not break. The love of skating on black ice brings back fabulous images, a feeling of adventure and discovery like no other, a relaxed and social sport (they almost always skate with friends, in case the ice breaks, which happens from time to time), and the coexistence with sounds as strange as they are intoxicating. A delight to explore if you have the opportunity.

In Xataka | Surviving -62ºC: welcome to Oymyakon, the coldest inhabited place on the planet

*An earlier version of this article was published in February 2018