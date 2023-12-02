Technogym, acquired minority stake (6%) from Saudi Nif Holding for 111 million

Nif Holding, company indirectly and entirely controlled by the Saudi company Neom Investment Fund Companyin turn wholly owned by Neom Company, announces that it has completed the process of reverse accelerated bookbuilding aimed exclusively at a limited number of institutional investors for thepurchase of approximately 8.8 million Technogym ordinary shares. Furthermore, the buyer also entered into a derivative instrument for the purchase of approximately 3.3 million ordinary shares. The price per share paid by the Buyer in the context of the Transaction is equal to €9.20 for a total value of the Transaction of approximately euro 111.1 million. Following the upon completion of the transaction, Nifde will hold approximately 6.0% of the share capital and approximately 4.5% of the voting rights of Technogym.



Nif believes in the value creation potential of Technogym in light of its history of constant growth and its leading position in the global market, driven by its technologically advanced product lines andcommitment to innovation in the fitness and health industry since its founding in 1983. Nif recognizes Technogym’s growth potential and this transaction reflects Neom’s commitment to creating a new model of sustainable and healthy living. Nif is therefore committed to being a minority investor in Technogym with a long-term perspective.

The operation is part of a series of investments recently announced by Nif. These investments show Nif’s crucial role in supporting Neom’s growth strategies, enabling new technologies and creating new businesses and job opportunities in order to create a prosperous economy in Neom. The transaction will not lead to any dilution of the shareholdings of the Company’s current shareholders. JP Morgan acted as Sole Bookrunner on the Transaction. Rothschild & Co acted as Sole Financial Advisor to Nif. Rabb settlement is due December 5, 2023.

