Riyadh’s victory for Expo 2030 is an important piece for the construction of the Saudi vision from now to the next few years: the “Saudi Renaissance”, also called by “illustrious” citizens of Florence, who to the beauties left as a dowry by Brunelleschi and others prefer Bin Salman’s petrodollars.

The Gulf country, led by the young crown prince, needs to identify new forms of business to cope with the increasingly pressing decarbonisation policies and the not infinite oil reserves.

The ambition of Mbs, one of the acronyms destined to be increasingly on everyone’s lips, is not, however, limited to economic reasons, albeit important. The prince wants to dictate the line, influence the major global players, especially Western ones (now increasingly weak), to bend them to his will.

To do this, it has implemented a soft power policy probably unprecedented in recent history.

In this context, Rome’s candidacy had little chance. Everyone knew it, even if the real dimensions of Saudi strength (arrogance) were revealed only at the time of the outcome of the vote.

Riyadh’s candidacy comes from afar, as a goal of the imaginative “Vision 2030” program launched in 2016.

That of Rome was born at the behest of a government, Count II, and a mayor, Virginia Raggi, who arrived exhausted at the choice (for reasons not only theirs). Two prime ministers and a mayor later (Draghi, Meloni and Gualtieri) the game was now over. The commitment of the mayor and the committee, led by a senior ambassador like Giampiero Massolo, whose qualities are universally appreciated, was not enough.

There was certainly a lack of cohesion between all the energies of the country. Central government, local administrations, entrepreneurs worked (some more, some less) but not enough to overturn a highly unfavorable forecast.

Furthermore, the cracks that have opened in the Western world were decisive. First of all in Europe, where France immediately announced its vote for Riyadh (after all, the French one was the first country to wink at the Arab states, just think of the sensational assignment of the World Cup to Qatar wanted by the Sarkozy- Platini and on whom an investigation is underway).

As well as in Europe, the Saudis have found fertile ground in their “away” matches, on the pitch of their major competitor.

When one of the main promoters of the goodness of Bin Salman’s “reform” action is a former Italian prime minister, it seems difficult to tell the world that Rome’s candidacy should be chosen because it enhances the European values ​​of inclusion and social justice.

When opaque interests from another Gulf country managed to infiltrate the European Parliament.

When on the same day that Rome was outclassed by Riyadh, Minister Urso was in the Saudi capital shaking hands and making trade agreements.

When the football team that bears the name and colors of the Eternal City finds itself forced, in order to survive, to write the name of another competing capital on its shirts.

When neither the president of the Region nor the (Roman) prime minister choose to face a probable defeat.

All the hypocrisies that, follow the money, are taking Europe back to the Middle Ages.

A first concrete step could be this: Parliament immediately approves a law that prevents our deputies and senators from holding positions of any kind on behalf of foreign countries or (see the Gasparri case) from foreign companies receiving sensitive material for national security. . If not now, when the patriots are in command, when?

The authority of our country will also be measured on this in the coming years.