He bought the stars of world football. He is building Neom, the futuristic city on the Red Sea which will cost 500 billion dollars and takes its name from the Greek “neo” (new) with the addition of an “m” which stands for his name. He recently won Expo 2030, beating Italy with 119 votes for Riyadh against the paltry 17 for Rome which did not even receive the preferences of the EU countries. Mohammad bin Salman (Mbs), Saudi crown prince, is the brightest star in the brilliant firmament of the Gulf petromonarchies. Yet less than three years ago things were not like this at all.

With the collapse of oil consumption during the Covid pandemic of 2020 (in just one month it fell by 20 million barrels per day, the largest drop since the beginning of the oil era), dark clouds were gathering over Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia was engaged in a bloody and unpopular conflict in Yemen. It had cut ties with neighboring Qatar, guilty of supporting political Islam and being close to Iran. The Abqaiq and Khuarais refineries were blown up in September 2019 by ten drones with Iranian sympathies, interrupting half of Saudi oil production and making its vulnerability clear.

Finally, Democrat Joe Biden was elected as president of the United States, who had soon declared that he wanted to “make the Saudis pay a price” and to “make them the pariahs that they are” as punishment for the brutal murder of the Saudi Washington Post journalist and monarchy opponent Jamal Khashoggi.

However, the wind began to turn following the rebound of world economies in the post-Covid period, only to abruptly reverse course following the start of the war in Ukraine, which caused oil and natural gas prices to rise. The industrialized world proved to be addicted to gas, oil and coal and soon returned to historic highs in the consumption of fossil fuels (in 2023 global consumption reached its peak since the beginning of the industrial era, exceeding 8.5 billion tons).

The strategic alliance of the major oil exporters, OPEC+ created in 2016, has been strengthened, thanks to the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and will further expand to Brazil, the world's ninth largest producer of black gold.

The “Global South” has thus acquired greater weight, a very heterogeneous alliance, well represented by the emergence of the BRICS, which this year have decided to expand by inviting, among others, Saudi Arabia itself, together with Iran and the Emirates Arabs. With the entry of these petrostates, the Brics, already first in terms of world wealth and population, could also boast 43% of world oil production.

The already complicated partnership between the United States and the Saudi monarchy, which dates back to the Second World War, has been further damaged by the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh, which took the form of exchanges of visits at the highest levels thanks to Chinese mediation, as well as by Israel's indiscriminate bombings against population of Gaza, which could freeze the “normalization” of relations between the Saudis and the Jewish state, a diplomatic success that should have represented the Biden administration's most significant contribution to the birth of a “new Middle East”.

Unfounded optimism

At the end of 2023, on the fiftieth anniversary of the “oil shock”, in a context of inflation driven by the increase in prices of energy and agricultural products, of growth in state debt, all accompanied by the re-explosion of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians, the scenario once again appears to be that of a powerful petrostate front led by Saudi Arabia, in the context of greater claims for autonomy by the Global South. But is all that glitters gold?

First of all, it must be considered that the revenues of all petrostates, from Saudi Arabia to Algeria, are determined almost exclusively by the sale of hydrocarbons on international markets, therefore by volumes and sales prices of gas and oil, and by their future prospects. . In today's world however, unlike in 1973 and as counterintuitive as it may seem, the “consumers” and not the oil “producers” hold the upper hand.

Fifty years ago, crude oil prices increased more than four times, consumption did not fall, prices remained very high for the rest of the decade, and then soared once again in 1979 after the Iranian revolution. Today, however, the surge in oil prices in 2022 (in May they had exceeded 120 dollars a barrel) was followed by a slow but inexorable decrease.

The current levels, historically high but not very high, can only be maintained thanks to exhausting OPEC+ negotiations which are based on voluntary cuts in production by Saudi Arabia and Russia, while other countries, primarily African ones, such as Angola and Nigeria , are increasingly resistant to any limitation.

OPEC+ continues to maintain, in open contrast to the assessments of the International Energy Agency (IEA), that hydrocarbon consumption will not begin to decline within this decade, among other things because there will be a substantial growth in demand in the developing market, especially in Africa. The general secretary of OPEC, Haitham al Ghais, denounced that the IEA “consciously ignores issues such as energy security, access to energy and energy poverty” which would require significant investments “in all energies”.

However, there are some facts that counteract this optimism: the increase in investments in renewables in Europe, the United States and China is a fact; just as the generalized commitments just confirmed in COP28 to the “transition from fossil fuels in energy systems” are a fact (the trend data is that between 2013 and 2022 CO2 emissions increased by 0.5%, in any case less than 2 .6% of the previous decade); just as it is a fact that from Venezuela to Libya there are significant possibilities of increasing oil production once the internal crises have been overcome and that the numbers of countries producing at least 100 thousand barrels per day has increased since 1973; just as it is a fact that for decades everyone has predicted an explosion of African economies which, to this day, are struggling to manifest themselves, burdened as they are by enormous international debt and the pressure of predatory logic of international investors.

The risk for the petrostates is, if anything, that as soon as world consumption of oil and natural gas were to begin to reduce in a structural way, they would be subjected to terrible pressure to enter into competitions against each other to maintain their production quotas, thus causing the prices. Then all that would remain of projects like Neom, entirely financed by gigantic flows of oil revenue, would be the lavish fees of McKinsey consultants.

The use of petrodollars

Secondly, the “MBS model” of using oil revenues is fraught with risks. Until 2015, Saudi Arabia had a sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund (Pif), of very limited size, while its financial assets were managed by the Saudi central bank Sama.

With the rise of Mbs, the PIF was given increasingly important assets, in particular 8% of the shares of the Saudi oil company Saudi Aramco, listed on the stock exchange at the end of 2019 (a company which alone generates all the government's revenue Saudi). In this way its value has risen to 700 billion dollars, which makes it the fifth sovereign fund in the world, and the ambitions of the royal house are to make it the largest in the world by 2030 with assets of 3 trillion.

The PIF, governed in a very opaque way by the royal family, has however grown through a perverse mechanism for a petrostate: to enhance its assets, in fact, growing shares of Saudi Aramco should be given to it, and the oil company should always grind out profits and dividends (and obviously produce more and more oil) but, at the same time, to grind these profits and dividends Saudi Aramco would have to pay fewer and fewer taxes, which are the ones that essentially keep the State afloat, guaranteeing the Saudi people their current standard of living .

The PIF's investments generated by the exploitation of a finite natural resource such as oil, unlike those of the Norwegian sovereign fund for example, are highly speculative, guided by the intuitions of Mbs and his entourage.

The risk is that the wealth that belongs to all Saudis will be used rather arbitrarily over time in projects without long-term sustainability. If the Pif is treated like a toy, it is good to keep in mind that the characteristic of toys is that they tend to break, especially if in the wrong hands.

Gaza and Israel

Thirdly, the distance between Arab leaderships, including the Saudi one, and their peoples who are pushing ever more forcefully from below for states to offer concrete support to the Palestinian cause, tending to see Hamas as an anti-colonial liberation movement, is increasingly wide.

It is true that the Saudi royal family has remained firmly in power since the creation of the country in 1933, but it is also true that during the 1973 Yom Kippur war, Saudi King Faisal had behaved very differently from Mbs today, taking action to support the due to the Palestinian and Arab states involved in the war cutting production and the embargo against the countries that supported Israel.

The Gulf petromonarchies today justify their substantial inertia towards the massacre of the population of Gaza by the fact that an embargo would not be effective because the supply networks are now more diversified and flexible, and that there is no unity in the Arab world seen that some countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco have recently normalized relations with Israel.

However, it is also true that the Palestinian cause, as well as the protection of the sacred places of Islam in Jerusalem, is so intrinsic to the identity of the Arab states and that leaderships that appear weak and subaltern, especially at a time of high oil prices, risk be destabilized by the birth of internal social and political movements of a revolutionary nature.

The West is increasingly isolated in international politics, from Ukraine to sub-Saharan Africa via Gaza. But it is equally true that the current rise of petromonarchies, with the Saudi one at the head, risks being a short-term, highly media-driven phenomenon, if too isolated and authoritarian leaderships do not take as their strategic horizon the end of the oil era, destined to a more or less turbulent decline. As the greatest Saudi writer, Adbelrahman Munif, said to the English translator of his epic City of Salt, “oil is our only chance to build a future, and the regimes are wasting it.”