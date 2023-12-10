A bear, named Baloo, was locked up in a ski resort in Romania after he was found injured in 2005. So far, “prison” aside, nothing special. It’s a shame, however, that the animal is regularly mocked by children who generally hit it with sticks and lives on a diet poor in cereals and carbonated drinks (including alcoholic) so as to create a spectacle for the spectators. Anne Kuijpers, head of the Wap campaign for wild animals, reported everything to the Daily Star.

“Baloo was found injured as a puppy in the Romanian forests before the rangers took him for treatment – ​​he explained -. Then, he became privately owned by the ski resort where he still lives today.” The wildlife organization added: “Since 2005, the Romanian government has banned private individuals from breeding bears, but the law is not always enforced. The conditions Baloo lives in now are terrible.”

“He has been in solitary confinement for almost a quarter of a century and kids hit him through the bars with sticks – explained Anne Kuijpers -. The bear is visibly traumatized. This is no life for a bear.”