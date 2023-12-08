On Thursday, members of the Federal Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, unanimously voted on March 17, 2024 as the date of the next presidential election. Even if he has not yet openly expressed his intentions, President Vladimir Putin, who has long governed Russia in an authoritarian manner, will most likely run and be re-elected without surprises: in 2020 he passed a constitutional reform that allows him to remain in power for another 12 years, i.e. until 2036 (with the previous rules however he would not have been able to reapply).

Putin is 71 years old, he has dominated Russian politics for almost 25 years and if he were re-elected it would be his fifth term as president: he was for two terms from 2000 to 2008, when the term of office was still 4 years, and he is currently in office for almost 12 years and two consecutive terms (now the term of the presidency is 6 years). From 2008 to 2012, during the presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of his, Putin was prime minister.