Alexei Navalny, the main political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is no longer in the prison where he has been held since 2022, and from where he was apparently transferred a few days ago. His collaborators had said that they had not heard from Navalny for about a week: initially it was thought he was ill in prison, now it is thought that he has been transferred, even if they have no certain information.

His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Friday that a court had confirmed Navalny's transfer to her, but it was not clear where he had been moved. Apparently, not even the Russian government knows where he is: Russian government spokesman Dimitry Peskov said that

we do not have the ability, right or desire to track the fates of prisoners serving a sentence handed down by a court.

Prisoner transfers to Russia usually take place by train. Given the vastness of Russian territory, this process can last weeks, during which lawyers and family members are not informed of the whereabouts of the detainees and their health conditions. It is possible that Navalny is being transferred to a “special regime” prison, the harshest level of the Russian prison system, as one of the courts handling his many trials decided in August, however it is not known which of the 30 institutions of this kind present in Russia is directed.

Alexei Navalny is 47 years old and has long been considered the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is in prison on charges that the vast majority of commentators and experts on freedom of expression consider specious, including that of having founded and financed activities and organizations that the Russian authorities consider “extremist”. Navalny is currently charged in 14 processes and could receive up to 35 years in prison, which would be added to the 30 he is already serving.

