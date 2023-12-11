Russian dissident Alexei Navalny no longer appears on the list of inmates of the maximum security prison not far from Moscow where he was held until a few days ago. One of her collaborators made this known to the Guardian. There has been no news of Navalny for about a week now. In recent days he has missed some hearings in the trials in which he is involved, and his collaborators are unable to contact him in any way.

Navalny is 47 years old, has long been considered the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is in prison on charges that the vast majority of commentators and experts on freedom of expression consider specious, including that of having founded and financed activities and organizations that Russian authorities deem “extremist.”

Based on the latest information about him, it seems that Navalny had recently fallen ill due to the poor conditions in which he is detained, including the shortage of food and poor ventilation in his cell. However, it is not clear what actually happened to him. One of his collaborators, Kira Yarmysh, told the Guardian that the absence of his name from the lists of the IK-6 prison could mean that he has been transferred to another prison: “but it is only a hypothesis”, she added Yarmysh. To date, Navalny does not even appear on the lists of another maximum security prison, IK-7, where his collaborators hypothesized he had been transferred in recent hours.