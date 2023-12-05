Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

The Rumble Fish+ – December 20, 2023 – $7.99

“+” means new possibilities… The arcade version of The Rumble Fish+ is back with new features! The Rumble Fish, a game developed in 2004 by Dimps Corporation, known for its fluid animation and deep gameplay, has returned as The Rumble Fish+, packed with new features.

On the other hand, Battle Stations Blockcade has been confirmed for December 6, 2023 for $10.

The PriministAr visual novel will be released on March 28, 2024 in Japan and Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling will be released in 2024 in the West. Additionally, Sociable Soccer 24 has been delayed and won’t arrive until early 2024.

