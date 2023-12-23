At the first gala of The Voice: All Stars we have experienced very exciting reunions and, without a doubt, the most impressive of all has been that of Besay. The talent, semi-finalist with Malú in 2021, was practically unrecognizable.

Antonio Orozco, Luis Fonsi and Malú have turned to add Besay's impressive voice to their team. The woman from Madrid doesn't want the talent to go with someone other than her, and she threatens to shave him! “I tell you from my heart,” Malú tells him to Besay's laughter.

For his part, Luis Fonsi wanted to use mischief to try to convince the talent to join his team. “There is a new rule, that you cannot repeat coach in this edition,” he tells the talent.

With this rule that has practically been taken out of his sleeve, the Puerto Rican encouraged him to try new things under the watchful eye of Malú, who approached his partner to make it clear that Besay, just as he did in 2021, would once again be under his guardianship. Relive this great moment!