After launching The User Awards 2023, here we bring you one more year the most anticipated awards for the Spanish-speaking Nintendo public! One more year and after the victory of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in 2022, the Ruetir.com Awards return with a new edition.

As on previous occasions, we want to know which games you liked the most this year. The prizes are once again divided into of phases: In this first phase you will be able to vote for a broader selection of games and in a few days the second phase will begin, where the 5 most voted games in each category will be classified. Those will be the ones you can vote for in that second phase and from among whom the winners will emerge. Some additional categories will also be added that do not require this first phase due to there being few candidates.

This year we premiere three new categories: at from Best relaunchwhere you can vote for the best game from the past released for Switch this year, the Best DLCwhere you can write the name of the additional content that you liked the most, and the Best licensed gamewhere you can vote for the best video game adaptation.

Without further ado, we leave you below the survey with the categories:

What titles have you voted for? Don't hesitate to share it in the comments!