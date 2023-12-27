There is no doubt that in the sports watch sector it is Garmin that sets the pace, although that does not mean that they do not have competition. They have it and in fact in some cases they surpass several of their star products in quality-price, especially when there are sales.

Now there are, and quite significant in Amazon, which has just lowered the price of the Polar Grit-X Proan alternative to the high-end Garmin that costs only 349 euros, practically half that of the Garmin Epix 2 Pro and much less than the Fenix ​​7.

For that price it is difficult, if not directly impossible, to find another sports smartwatch with better features, especially if what you are looking for is a good watch for running and trail running in the mountains and on trails.

Sports and very resistant smartwatch for various physical activities. It has GPS, compass, altimeter and military-grade durability.

40 hours of GPS and a multitude of settings for the mountains

If you're someone who disappears on dirt trails on the weekends to run, this watch has a lot to offer. For starters, your GPS does not drain the battery at the speed of light, as happens with other models, but rather offers up to 40 hours of trainingand that when you are going to spend a weekend without access to a plug is important.

In addition, their maps do not remain in the classic paths but offer mountain routes in a much more detailed way, with directions to follow to get from point A to point B, and even better: it then gives you the way back to the starting point.

It has a heart rate sensor that is the best in the sector, and also measures pace, cadence, stride distance and other very important metrics to fine-tune your running performance.

It is not only useful for running, of course, nor for trail running, but that is where it offers its best version. It is also useful for cycling, pool swimming, open water swimming and much more.

The sapphire crystal design makes it especially resistant to bumps and scratches, something that is always appreciated in a watch that is not cheap even with a discount included.

