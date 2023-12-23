Suara.com – The rice has become porridge. This proverb is quite fitting to describe the feelings of Ahmad Dhani who refused when asked to run as a candidate for mayor of Surabaya in 2015.

The person who asked the musician and frontman of Dewa 19 to come forward to take part in the political contest was not just anyone. He is the General Chair of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto who is now one of the 2024 presidential candidates.

Ahmad Dhani shared this story with the media crew at his Winning Command Post House, at Hedon Estate, Jalan Ngagel Timur Surabaya, Saturday (23/12/2023) evening.

Ahmad Dhani (Instagram/@anightattheorchestra)

“In 2014, Mr. Prabowo called me to Hambalang. In Hambalang, I was ordered to run for the Surabaya mayoral election in 2015. I refused,” said Ahmad Dhani, starting the story, quoted from Beritajatim.com.

It is not without reason that Ahmad Dhani did not welcome Prabowo Subianto's wishes. At that time, he was not yet interested in entering the political stage.

“At that time I was not yet a party officer, not yet a Gerindra cadre, and had no passion for politics at that time,” said the father of five children.

Remembering this rejection, Ahmad Dhani now regrets it. Because, he could say, he emerged victorious in the regional elections at that time.

“I regret refusing at that time. Even though at that time they were all those who were ordered by Pak Prabowo. There was Mas Ridwan Kamil who became Governor of West Java, there was Pak Ahok, Governor of DKI Jakarta and Mas Anies, Governor of DKI Jakarta,” said Ahmad Dhani.

Ahmad Dhani also has the principle that he will not just accept an offer without going through an election. He then gave the example of musician Abdee Slank who accepted the offer as Independent Commissioner of PT Telkom Indonesia.

“I was once offered to be a commissioner, but I didn't want to. I didn't want to, if I wanted to be like Abdee Slank who was a commissioner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Dhani is currently known as a musician who is also active in politics.

It is recorded that Ahmad Dhani participated in the Bekasi regional elections in 2017. He, who was paired with Sa'duddin, was unable to obtain significant votes to become the winner.

Two years later, Ahmad Dhani tried his luck again on the political stage.

This time, Dhani is running as a legislative candidate from Gerindra for Dapil 1 Surabaya-Sidoarjo. Unfortunately, once again he has to swallow heart pills. Ahmad Dhani only got 40,184 votes.

Dhani's bad luck does not apply to his wife, Mulan Jameela. Mulan managed to qualify for Senayan in the 2029 elections.

For the 2024 election, Ahmad Dhani is running again as a legislative candidate. The electoral district is still the same, namely Surabaya-Sidoarjo.