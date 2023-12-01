Pay attention, Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about a detail of Super Mario that may confuse you a little, honestly,

Specifically, it seems that, in Super Mario World, the Reznors They were going to be much more aggressive at first. Not because of his behavior, but because of the message of his roulette.

In Super Mario World, the wheel of these rhinos in their battle shows a sign where we can read “Reznor”, ​​although in the development files there is an earlier version where it can be read “KILL YOU” on that sign, which says that they will murder you. This finding reveals a significant change in the tone of the game’s message and artistic direction.

It is interesting to note how even small details in the development of a game can drastically vary the perception or tone of an experience. This shows how the evolution of content in the creative process can shape the narrative and the player experience. In this case, fans have been surprised to see such an aggressive message.

In Super Mario World, the rotating wheel in the Reznor boss battle has writing on it that reads “Reznor”. However, development files for the game contain an early version of it that read “KILL YOU” instead. pic.twitter.com/BMBGhXll00 — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 1, 2023

What do you think of the news, Super Mario fans? You can share it in the comments. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Fuente.