The adaptation of the concept of magnetic chargingwhich has given such good results in mobile phones, could be the necessary step to remove one of the great burdens of electric cars in the future.

Charge your electric car on the road

The first section of road with induction charging has just been inaugurated. This new technology adds to the variety of methods to recharge an electric vehicle and allows us recharge the battery while driving.

The road is equipped with inductive charging coils from the Electreon Wireless company. In this way, the car recharge your energy level simply by circulating on the road. Think of it as the Qi wireless charger for your smartphone. Of course, only electric vehicles equipped with a special receiver can be charged from this system, so at the moment it is not a universal technology, but it is the first stone of what the future of electric mobility may be.

Detroit has the nation’s first wireless electrified roadway! Using technology from Electreon, coils installed underneath the pavement will allow electric vehicles with an approved receiver to be charged as it drives on the road (dynamic charging). https://t.co/SXJg2o8agY December 1, 2023 • 18:31

This section measures about 450 meters in length and is located between Marantette and Dalzelle streets near Michigan Central Station, Detroit. Electreon’s wireless charging technology uses inductive coupling between copper coils installed beneath the road surface and a receiver installed in an electric vehicle. Just like a great wireless phone charger, the road transfers electricity through a magnetic field when the coils are activated by the presence of a receiver when a vehicle is parked or passes over them. That energy then goes to the vehicle’s battery. Construction digs deeper into the ground to move the coils into place, although the road construction process is otherwise the same.

Recharging the battery, the big problem

The latest study that Plenoil has carried out as part of its Possible Transition project. This study shows that just over half of Spanish drivers (50.3%) not considering buying an electric vehicle in the next years.

This report has given voice to the disagreement of Spanish drivers regarding the jump to electric. In this way, we can analyze the results of a process of listening to all the actors participating in the energy transition to understand the possible difficulties that are being encountered on the path to decarbonization and seek joint solutions.

Considering the causes, the state and number of charging points play a key role in this attitude towards electric mobility, being the second and third causes. Among the main reasons for not wanting to buy an EV are its high price (61.3%), the shortage of charging points (46.6%), charging time (35.7%)the price of electricity (32.6%) and the idea that these types of cars are not the future (27.4%).

Solutions like these induction chargers while driving could reduce one of the main reasons why the electric car is not naturally adopted as a solution for the future. This type of recharge method would considerably reduce autonomy anxietyalso known as range anxiety in English, is the fear of running out of battery and not finding a nearby charging point while driving electric vehicles.