ECC Ediciones Planeta Lázaro: Revenge of the Gods, the series where the humans and gods of the DC Universe will fight for their survival

As is usual in DC Comicsthe events that are narrated in the editorial events are usually situations that alter the DC Universe or even the status quo of certain characters (although later we know that it always goes back to square one). The last of these events, Planet Lazaruscaused the volcano that gives its name to the event to erupt, throwing magical energy into the atmosphere that has completely covered the planet Tierra. This has produced storms of Lazarus resin, a substance that can cause superpowers to manifest, change, or disappear entirely. Villains and heroes alike have been in danger, even ordinary people have been given powers.

The Planet Lázaro event ends with the special Planet Lazarus: Revenge of the godsa 4-episode miniseries where the gods of the DC Universe are mixed together with two of the characters closest to them and experts in magic, the Wonder Woman y Shazam. ECC Editions has compiled the miniseries and some more issues in a volume of which we will tell you what it is like below.

ECC compiles the miniseries “The Revenge of the Gods”, written by G. Willow Wilson and drawn by Cian Tormey y Emanuela Lupacchino. The numbers 797 and 798 of the series Wonder Womanwritten by Becky Cloonan y Michael W. Conrad and drawn by Amancay Nahuelpa. The volume also includes the special Olympus Rebirth written by Michael W. Conrad y Becky Cloonan and drawn by Caitlin Yarsky.

The war between the gods and humanity

For a long time, the gods of the different pantheons of DC They have remained separated from humanity, which is why they have been forgotten. This has caused the power and influence of these divine beings to be reduced, making their survival hang in the balance. Determined to change this, Herathe goddess of Olympus, carries out a coup d’état with the aim of recovering the faith of humanity based on fear. This event means that only two characters can stop the entire plan, Wonder Woman y Shazam.







Even though it’s supposed to be part of the event Planet Lazarus, the story has quite little relation to the event itself, in fact, this volume can be read separately and is still quite interesting and fun. The different series are combined very well and the order in which they are placed allows for a very appropriate reading.

The Wonder Woman He is a bridge between the gods and humanity, his participation in this war will be key and he will play a main role. Diana He will have to face something that he has been putting off for a while and we will see his most vulnerable side at the same time as his most warrior side. In this volume we can see the reason why the princess of Themyscira He is one of the greatest characters in comics. The women of Themyscira It also has a lot of prominence in the story and lets us see that we don’t play games with them, even when everything is lost they will continue at the forefront giving everything.

Billy Batson and his sister Marythe two teenagers who have the power to Shazam They will also play a key role in this event, after all they are the perfect combination of humanity, divinity and magic. The two children will find themselves facing something that surpasses them and they will question if they are worthy of the gifts they have been given.







The story turns out to be very interesting and epic, although it feels a little small compared to what it could have been. That a war between the gods and the Tierra only having 3 superheroes as protagonists is somewhat wasted. The read is very enjoyable and has exciting moments, comedy and action, all combined perfectly. The volume perfectly narrates a frequent aspect of Greek mythology, the gods are not very different from mortals. Anger, jealousy, corruption, machinations… are concepts that even the divine know. On the other hand, we will be able to see how humans can show enormous nobility even in the darkest moments and that we are not as horrible as the gods think.

A drawing worthy of the gods

Although they are different series, the drawing in general is of very good quality, highlighting the enormous work of Nahuelpan especially with Wonder Woman. The artistic level shown in this volume is one of those that any reader would love. The design of the characters is brilliant (even the secondary ones) and the action scenes are spectacular, where the power and strength conveyed by the characters is very well conveyed. One of those drawings that you would love for your favorite comic series to be able to keep at all times.

The edition of Planet Lázaro: Revenge of the gods by ECC Ediciones

The work you have done ECC Overall it’s good, but there are some buts. The volume is a paperback softcover, but the material on the front and back covers are too hard, very cardboardy, which makes reading a little uncomfortable at times.

Another problem is in the supposed lack of a number. I don’t know what the real problem was, but on the page where all the legal information about this comic is shown, it shows that the volume includes numbers 796, 797 and 798 of the Wonder Woman series, when in reality only the last two appear. . I don’t know if it was a simple error when counting or if they really forgot to include 796. Even so, I can assure you that the volume continues to read well and it doesn’t feel like there is a missing number to tell the story.

ECC does a good job of bringing not only the main story, but also adding extra numbers that improve the compression of the event. With a total of 240 good quality pages in full color, you can find this volume for a price of €26.50.

Planet Lazarus: Revenge of the Gods is one of those stories that are liked for its frenetic action and its spectacular drawing. In this volume we will see the reason why Shazam and Wonder Woman are the most popular and well-known DC characters. A volume that is enjoyed in every sense and that transmits epicness through every pore. ECC does an adequate job of compiling the story and a few extras into one volume, although a better job could have been done with the editing.

Planet Lazarus: Revenge of the gods

Authors: G. Willow Wilson | Josie Campbell | Michael W. Conrad | Alitha Martinez | Becky Cloonan | Emanuela Lupacchino | Amancay Nahuelpan | Cian Tormey | Caitlin Yarsky

Editorial: ECC Editions

Format: rustic Soft cover

Pages: 240 pages

ISBN: 978-84-19920-45-4

Precio: 26,50 €

Synopsis: For years, the gods of the different pantheons have distanced themselves from a humanity that has been forgetting them little by little to the point that their survival hangs by a thread. Thus, Hera, the queen of Olympus, turns to an unusual ally to launch a plan that has a very specific objective: to recover the faith of humanity through fear. And the only ones who can defeat them are Shazam and Wonder Woman.

After the events of Planet Lazaruswhere until then normal people received powers, G. Willow Wilson, Cian Tormey, Emanuela Lupacchino and other authors bring us Revenge of the Gods, the return of two of the most beloved characters in the DC Universe outside and inside the cartoons.