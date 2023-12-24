It is very common for very long-standing franchises to undergo changes and variations over the years, and it is something that we have been able to see with Assassin’s Creed. The franchise developed by Ubisoft began by offering an open but limited experience based on stealth and parkour, and more recently moved to a traditional open world experience with RPG elements, such as in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Although the franchise has worked quite well after the change of genre, the truth is that its oldest fans wanted Ubisoft to return to the origins with a new title, something that finally happened in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Although it is true that it is a minor game, the title tries to recover that classic essence of the saga, and the best thing is that it can now be obtained for 23.44 euros in the Epic Games Store.

The official price of the game in the Epic Games Store winter offers is 34.99 euros, but it can be found cheaper. The method to do this is none other than taking advantage of the extra 33% discount coupon that we can apply to our first purchase, something that has been in effect since Epic tried to fight with Valve for the throne of PC launchers. Therefore, if we apply this discount to the title, it remains at 23.44 euros.

As for what we can expect from the title, this new installment is set in the city of Baghdad during the 9th century, where we will take control of Basim, an assassin who already made an appearance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. For this new title, Ubisoft wanted to return to the roots of the franchise, where parkour and stealth It seems that they will be the complete protagonists of the experience, although many other aspects seen in Valhalla itself are still present.

Imagen | Ubisoft

