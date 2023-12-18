The penalty in his Genoa made him interrupt an almost three-month long abstinence with Juventus: now he sees the goal as Allegri likes, while the meetings between his agent and the club…

Whether or not it was the way for Federico Chiesa to unlock himself after a three-month fast with Juventus will be revealed in the next matches. The return to scoring against Inter, so to speak, didn't work for Dusan Vlahovic, because that remains his only transformation in the last three months. If it is true that Fede needed a “help” from the spot to find the net again, it is true that he deserved it by earning himself the penalty foul. He had only taken two penalties at senior level, at Fiorentina: that's three out of three. In the city where he was born, Genoa, everything always has a different light.