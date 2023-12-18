After a few years in which streaming has established itself as the main means of entertainment and audiovisual production, the time has come for big-time exploitation. Franchises, sagas, sequels and spin-offs are landing on all platforms, but the lead is, of course, the most popular and wasteful of them all: Netflix.

More Peaky Blinders. The most striking of all Netflix announcements has been the return of 'Peaky Blinders', the period gangster series starring Cillian Murphy. We will not see, however, a season 7, but rather a prequel and a sequel. The latter will be set in Boston a few years after what was told in the original series. The prequel, for its part, will tell the story of Polly, matriarch of the Shelby clan and played by Helen McCrory, who died in 2021. At the moment there are no more details.

New 'One Piece' anime. And there is more, of course. For example, after the success of the live-action series based on Eiichiro Oda's manga, Netflix is ​​going to make… a new 'One Piece' anime. It's a strange decision on paper, since there is already a 'One Piece' anime that continues to move forward at its own pace. But on the other hand, it makes sense: this new 'The One Piece' will serve to hook new viewers interested in entering the world of the Straw Hat Gang but feel overwhelmed by the immensity of the original series. WIT Studio is in charge, responsible for the start of 'Attack on Titan'.

Wednesday will have company. Finally, Netflix has announced a pair of series that will accompany its 2022-2023 smash hit, 'Wednesday', which is already the most popular English-language series in the platform's history. Of course, there's the second season of the series, with Jenna Ortega reprising the lead role. But we will also have a spin-off starring Uncle Stink, who is played by Fred Armisen in the series.

Warner and Disney, the experience. Netflix is ​​following in the footsteps of its most immediate direct competitors, HBO Max and Disney+, which have in common that they come from film production companies with extensive experience in detecting and applying Hollywood strategies. In the case of HBO Max, it is exploiting DC products – the superhero franchise par excellence along with Marvel – without placing as much emphasis as its competitor on new series, but it is true that it has properties that are or are going to be generating spin-offs in the future. future: to those of Game of Thrones is added the promise of new series of 'The Lord of the Rings' or 'Harry Potter'.

Disney, the franchisee par excellence. Opposite HBO Max and Netflix we have Disney, of which we are well aware of its desire to exploit the properties it owns. Exclusively for Disney+ we have seen countless series derived from Marvel and 'Star Wars', to the point that streaming has become the main core of expansion of these properties, far above film premieres. Without a doubt, it is another mirror in which Netflix looks at itself, no matter how carefully it has to do so: the fatigue that Marvel and 'Star Wars' show is due, in large part, to the continuous release of series on Disney+.

Prime Video takes note. The last major producer of its own content in the streaming era, Prime Video, is also discovering the benefits of franchisees. And although it has given wings to other franchises with series like 'Jack Ryan' or 'Reacher', where it has found its richness is with 'The Boys', which has already generated, in addition to the inevitable new seasons of the mother series, two spin-offs. -offs, one of them animated.

With Netflix comes the paradigm shift. Although HBO Max and, above all, Disney+ have long been immersed in the dynamics of franchises thanks to their roots as traditional production companies, it is Netflix's latest decisions that will possibly mark the future of the sector. We are in a time of widespread savings for all platforms (which take measures such as rate increases and restrictions on sharing accounts), and franchises are a good way to generate content with less risk, since the public knows and has given wings to products previous. One more step for Netflix, without a doubt, in its search for an identity as a content producer that competes beyond streaming.

Header: Netflix

In Xataka | We already have access to the biggest hits of the year on Netfix: these are the audiences for 18,000 titles on the platform