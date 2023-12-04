If we accidentally write about the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Touring Berlinetta from the 1930s that six were built instead of five, we will have half the Alfa fan club on our roof. As a car editor you have to know a little about a lot of cars, so you will always be outdone by experts who know a lot about one thing. So it’s not entirely fair that we sit here and tease the non-automotive news, but that’s how sad we are.

Last night, a Lamborghini Gallardo crashed into the guardrail on the A67 near Eersel in Brabant. Although no official facts are known, the usual experts in the comments agree on the cause of the crash: ‘more money than driving skills’. These experts won’t care that it was very slippery due to the sleet and winter showers, but whatever. As it goes, the (digital) newspapers report the news about the crumpled Lamborghini the next morning.

Depreciation does not exist

We don’t know if the editors in question plan to sell their cars anytime soon, but if so, we have bad news. There is such a thing as depreciation. What you once paid for a car is not what it is worth now. Not even in the case of a Lamborghini. A Gallardo is just a bit too ordinary for that, and its age is also unfavorable in terms of value: too old to be new, too new to be classic.

Yet various media speak of a ‘Lamborghini of more than 2 tons’, or they report the exact catalog value: 227,000 euros. Certainly, twenty years ago a Lamborghini cost more than two tons new, but nowadays you can get an average Gallardo for 70,000 euros. Our eternal source of hilarity, the VERY EXPENSIVE car, of course also appeared again. We only miss the cliché that the driver ‘drove like Max Verstappen’; that meant our bingo card was full.

Damage to the hood

In addition – and this is a mistake that we have certainly made ourselves – many news reports talk about ‘damage to the hood’. That is of course not correct, because the engine of this Lamborghini is in the back… just kidding, in the middle (calm down, Lambo club). So the hood is at the back. This Lamborghini had a frunk before it was cool. The moral of this story: if you’re a news editor and you want to write something about cars, look a little further than a single Google search. Or not, and accept our teasing.

Photo: Path inspector Tobias