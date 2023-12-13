What's happening at Disney? What is the status of the remake of The Land Before Time? This is everything that is known about this secret project.

It's time to give an explanation to the remake of Disney's The Land Before Time. A viral poster of an alleged remake of Don Bluth's acclaimed 1988 animated film has come to light. Enthusiasm broke out among the fans, evidently. But the reality is different. Indeed, the project is not real.

The poster of In Search of Disney's Enchanted Valley shows a radical change in artistic direction. It moves away from the original 2D style to a modern 3D one. Three adorable dinosaurs stand out: Littlefoot, Sera and Ducky. I was coming to suggest that these three characters will be the main protagonists of the new version.

Accompanying the fake Disney image, a description reveals a promising plot of the remake of The Land Before Time. A planned release for January 2025 is mentioned, detailing a journey of the characters through lush landscapes and encounters with enchanting surprises.

There is no project related to this franchise

The official statement, which seems legitimate (but it is unfortunately false), says the following. “'In search of the enchanted valley. A prehistoric adventure like no other! Disney and Pixar join forces to bring you a dazzling remake where Littlefoot and his friends explore fascinating landscapes and experience enchanting surprises. Get ready for January 2025 and embark on this legendary dinosaur adventure!” Despite its authentic appearance, the poster is fake. It is important to clarify this so that no one gets their hopes up.

The Land Before Time is a Universal Pictures animated film directed by Don Bluth and produced by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. Released in 1988, The film follows the story of a group of young dinosaurs who travel in search of the Great Valley. A place that promises safety and abundant food. A Disney remake has been rumored for years. But, at the moment, it is not true.

