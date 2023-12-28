The premiere of the film in the United States opens the door for the audience to issue their verdict, and improves the data of the original film.

Although it has not yet been released in Spain and most countries, the remake of The Color Purple arrived in theaters in the United States this Monday after passing through numerous festivals in recent weeks.

Sam Blitz Bazawule directs this remake of Steven Spielberg's 1985 classic and offers an update of the story with a musical extravagance that aims to conquer the public and, naturally, the awards season.

Sign up for HBO Max Spain

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Register

With the popular affection that the original film has, and despite the fact that critics have given better ratings for the remake, it remained to be seen if this new version of The Color Purple could win over the public.

Looking at the data provided by Rotten Tomatoes, we can affirm that, at least in these first days, the remake of The Color Purple manages to surpass the classic of Steven Spielberg with a 95% approvalin front of 94% rating from the original—at the time of writing these lines—.

A remake at the height of the original

The new version of The Color Purple includes a stellar cast with names like Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey y Colman Domingo.

For now, the movie has collected at the box office $25.1 millionbut let's remember that it premiered on Monday only in the United States.

Most territories will not begin showing the film until January 2024 and, in the case of Spanish theaters, The Color Purple will not land until the beginning of February, on the 9th, to be more precise.

It is possible that the initial assessment that the audience is giving will vary in the coming weeks, as more audiences see the remake of The Color Purple in theaters. However, do you think it will manage to maintain the level of the original film or will it end up declining as the weeks go by?