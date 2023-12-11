Publisher Koei Tecmo and developers Kou Shibusawa have announced the postponement of the remake of Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8. Intervening on socialthe companies have made it known that the release is no longer expected at the beginning of next year, as initially announced, but rather in a generico 2024. For now, the definitive date is not known.

Producers Kazuhiro Echigoya and Hisatsugu Ishikawa declare that the additional processing time will be used to improve the quality of the work and “create a video game that will satisfy fans”. We remember that Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake sarà disponibile su PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5 e Nintendo Switch.

Previous article

Final Fantasy XVI: no sequel or spin-off planned