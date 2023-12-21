The Relic: The First Guardianin development by Project Cloud Gaming and published by Perp Games, it will be the new action RPG released in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC. The development team would be working intensely on the video game to offer the best possible experience, thus inevitably raising the standards of production.

The title maintains some of the classic similarities of the genre, especially those that have made FromSoftware and the other development studios that have created and developed a title of this caliber famous. The work was shown with dark and gloomy atmospheres.

