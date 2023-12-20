In the frenetic contemporary world, finding moments of tranquility and relaxation becomes increasingly important. Meditation is an age-old practice that promotes mental calm and awareness; however, in the digital age, innovation has joined tradition, giving rise to a new form of reflection: i meditation video game.

These games offer a virtual refuge in which players can immerse themselves to restore inner balance and are an excellent alternative to other types of “slow” online games. In this article, we'll explore the best meditation video games, examining how they offer a unique gaming experience that promotes relaxation and contemplation, but also a good dose of ingenuity.

Journey: a spiritual crossing

One of the most iconic titles when it comes to meditation video games is “Journey”: created by Thatgamecompany, this game offers an extraordinary visual and sound experience, accompanied by a subtle but engaging plot. Players take on the role of a hooded figure who explore vast deserts and ancient ruins; the connection with other players is wordless and easily encourages empathy and cooperation. The calmness and enchanting design of the game make it a truly interactive meditation experience.

Flower: dance among the petals

Also developed by Thatgamecompany, "Flower" is another masterpiece that turns gaming into an art form. The players they control the wind that guides the petals through dreamscapes, make flowers bloom and bring color to the world around them. The soothing soundtrack takes the player on a stress-free journey, promoting reflection and serenity.

Prune: Cultivates tranquility

“Prune” is a minimalist game that offers a meditative gaming experience through growing virtual trees. A game developed by Polyculture, in which players prune trees, guide them towards the light and create a unique visual landscape. Ambient music and clean design help create a relaxing atmosphere. To avoid unnecessary frustration, the player even offers the option to skip a level if he doesn't like it.

Monument Valley: geometric exploration

Developed by Ustwo studio, “Monument Valley” offers an extraordinary visual experience in an impossible world, where the prospect it's the key to overcoming the puzzles. Geometric structures and optical illusions capture attention, while an ethereal soundtrack accompanies every movement. This game, also awarded as Best Mobile Game, offers a mental refuge, an opportunity to lose track of time and immerse yourself in a world of pure contemplation.

Flow: a mental flow

Created by Jenova Chen, the founder of Thatgamecompany, “Flow” is a game that reflects on the cycle of life: players they control a microorganism which evolves through levels of increasing complexity. The game's soothing music and effortless progression promote a meditative state of mind.

Designed by Nomada Studio, “Gris” is an interactive artwork that explores the theme of sadness through an immersive visual and musical experience. Players take control of a young girl in a surreal and changing world, where color gradually returns as the protagonist overcomes challenges. The game offers an enjoyable experience and encourages reflection and awareness of one's emotions.

Meditation video games, therefore, offer a surprising alternative to the usual traditional meditation and are capable of combining entertainment and awareness. Titles like the ones just mentioned demonstrate that the virtual world can be a haven of peace and encourage reflection and relaxation.

Meditation video games, therefore, offer a surprising alternative to the usual traditional meditation and are capable of combining entertainment and awareness. Titles like the ones just mentioned demonstrate that the virtual world can be a haven of peace and encourage reflection and relaxation.

In an age where daily stress can be overwhelming, embracing these interactive works of art can become a way to find balance and tranquility in everyday life.