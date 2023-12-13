Zlatan is expected at Milanello only on occasions when he can be useful, in agreement with the coach

Operating partner of RedBird, Senior Advisor to the ownership and Senior Management of Milan: behind the titles, what will Ibra's new playing field be? The definition that most interests Rossoneri fans is the one that concerns Zlatan's involvement in the club. No precise tasks are indicated and there are no pre-established boundaries: Ibra will offer his collaboration to all areas of the club, first and foremost the sporting one.

The understanding with the coach

—

For Pioli he could be an exceptional interlocutor with whom to discuss technical and tactical issues. Ibra will not have daily appointments at Milanello or even weekly: he will be present when the moment requires it, in agreement with the coach. Which is why Pioli continues to consider him an added value and will not feel overshadowed by his light. Ibra will again be a possible point of reference for the locker room: Leao was the first to welcome him on social media. Zlatan had built his career as a center forward on determination and fighting spirit, even before talent: in the future “he will contribute to strengthening the winning culture”, returning to exert his competitive pressure and once again putting himself in the role of motivator who transfers a sense of discipline, commitment to training, physical care. And so it won't be surprising if photos of Zlatan in conversation with Theo Hernandez bounce around Milanello, as the former manager Maldini did until last season: the Swede's range of action also includes “the development of players and training for high performance”, as announced in the appointment press release. Which translates into helping the team to grow also from the point of view of the individuals: Ibra will talk to them, many of whom were dressing room mates until a few months ago, and will support them as he did as a player. Even though he is not a member, he will be able to go down to the San Siro changing rooms and perhaps speak in front of the cameras (his skills as a frontman are widely proven). Limiting oneself to confining the “new” Ibra within the perimeter of the sports area alone, however, would be reductive.

In society

—

Because Zlatan will also have a say in the corporate field (even without having an office at Casa Milan, the club's headquarters): he will be a consultant to the owners – or rather to Cardinale – and to the top managers, the president Paolo Scaroni and the CEO . Giorgio Furlani. And a consultant, by definition, advises and provides opinions. Will Ibra have his say on the transfer market? Will he be able to suggest the name of a possible next coach? Double yes. The great experience as a man on the field, the profound knowledge of the subject are a guarantee: for this reason the point of view of the Malmoe champion – however detached, because Ibra is not part of the team – could prove to be a precious analysis tool for those who are at the command. If the role in the club will be broad but not well defined, it is due to a specific intention: the role is tailor-made to Zlatan's personality and eclecticism. And above all he is evolving, he will adapt to events. On behalf of Milan, Ibrahimovic will be involved in commercial initiatives but not only that, he will participate in projects “of strategic importance, including the new stadium”, which today sees president Scaroni and the Cardinal himself at the forefront. It was RedBird's number one who wanted Ibra back in the team. To grow in the red and black… RedBird: Ibra the iconic champion, «with a name that resonates far beyond the confines of the football field», Ibra the global influencer, with 123 million followers on social media, will offer his image to the fund's projects.

