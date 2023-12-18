The legacy of the Inter coach, in the Biancoceleste for 22 years, from the altar to the ashes and back: from the bond with Immobile to the Lazzari and Marusic bets, after 251 games on the bench, two and a half years after his farewell something has changed, but not everything

Something is changed. But not everything. Simone Inzaghi has been in Rome since the summer of 1999, when, very young, he was purchased by Cragnotti to replace Christian Vieri, until 2021. In between two loans, still as a footballer, to Sampdoria and Atalanta. In fact, however, his relationship with Lazio lasted 22 years. Perceived as if they were 50. Because he arrived with the Biancoceleste club that aspired to the greatest national and international titles, he accepted and experienced the downsizing and near bankruptcy of the club, then accompanying it in the recovery with president Lotito.

Two and a half years after his farewell, in Formello, in the Lazio sports center, there is still more than one thing that still reveals his presence. As if he had never left. Meanwhile, the trophies: with him on the bench Lazio won three: the 2017 Italian Super Cup, the 2019 Italian Cup and the 2021 Italian Super Cup. In the history of the club only Eriksson, on the bench, has won more titles. It was precisely with Inzaghi that the Biancocelesti surpassed, for the first time in history, Roma in terms of number of trophies in their cabinet. But there's more: with Sarri, Lazio changed their formation and way of playing, but Inzaghi wanted some of the most important players in the current team or revitalized them. The relationship between the current Nerazzurri coach and Immobile is particularly close. The Biancoceleste number 17 arrived in Rome, welcomed with open arms by the then Biancoceleste coach who was supposed to replace Klose. Immobile had just had the not positive experiences with Dortmund and Seville, with Lazio he reached initially unimaginable heights: golden boot in 2020, goal record (equal to Higuain) in a single championship (36 goals), best marker of Biancoceleste history. With Sarri's predecessor, Immobile experienced the two best seasons of his career in terms of total goals: 41 goals in 2017-18, another 39 in 2019-20. In the current ideal eleven there are also still Lazzari (strongly desired by the current Inter coach) and Luis Alberto, who with Inzaghi's treatment went from the existential doubt that made him reflect on early retirement, to his debut with the Spanish national team. Furthermore there is Marusic, on whom the former Biancoceleste coach worked a lot.

The relationship that Sarri and Inzaghi have with Lotito is different. For the Lazio president, the current Inter coach has always been a godson. “I discovered it and launched it,” Lotito said several times. Sarri, who is almost 20 years older than his predecessor, has greater room for maneuver in the president's eyes. But it is precisely thanks to Inzaghi's work that Lazio was able to afford to get Sarri (the highest paid coach of the current management). In the three seasons prior to Inzaghi's arrival, Lazio had remained out of European cups on two occasions. With him five out of five qualifiers, including the Champions League which had been missing for over 10 years. And speaking of the top European competition, Inzaghi's record still remains in Formello: he is Lazio's best scorer in the Champions League (15 goals). He is also the coach who led the Biancocelesti more than anyone else: 251 games on the Lazio bench. For this reason, two and a half years after his farewell something has changed. But not everything yet…

