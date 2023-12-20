Undoubtedly curious news for Super Mario fans. We bring a compilation related to one of the most notable games that were announced for Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo Direct in June 2023. In this case, we are talking about the new video game starring Peach that will be released March 22, 2024: Princess Peach Showtime.

Princess Peach Showtime

Now we can share with you your recommended age. The game has obtained a “Livre” rating (for all audiences) by the Brazilian Ministry of Justice. The game is scheduled to launch on March 22, 2024 and will be available for sale in physical format through Nintendo in the country, thus recommended for all audiences.

It is certainly positive that the game is accessible for all ages. It looks like Nintendo is preparing something special for Princess Peach fans, which is exciting. The availability of the game in physical format may also appeal to those who prefer to have the tangible version of the game.

After learning what his plot could be, Zippo, leaker who has been right about some leaks in the pastlike that of Super Mario Bros Wonder and also got it right with its existence and some other details, it offered some unpublished details about this installment.

