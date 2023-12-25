Suara.com – Chairman of the High Council of the Democratic Party, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) are scheduled to visit the Melayu City of Deli, Medan.

The visit was planned after the two of them had previously visited Aceh on December 25-26.

Through a written statement from the Head of the Strategic Communications Agency/Spokesperson Coordinator, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, it is known that SBY and AHY will arrive in Medan on Tuesday and will carry out activities in the city until Thursday, December 28.

Separately, the Chairman of the North Sumatra Democratic DPD, Lokot Nasution, said that his party had made preparations to welcome the arrival of SBY and AHY.

“Thank God, today D-1, all of our Democrat Party cadres have prepared to welcome the arrival of Mr. SBY, Chairman of the Democratic Party MTP along with Ketum AHY, who God willing will arrive at Kualanamu Airport tomorrow afternoon,” said Lokot, Monday (25/12/2023).

Lokot said that SBY and AHY's visit to Medan this time was special because they would carry out several major activities.

“This time is special, of course, apart from carrying out internal consolidation with all legislative candidates and Democratic Party cadres, Mr. SBY and Ketum AHY will attend the Democratic Party's National Christmas Celebration. “Apart from that, meetings with Muslim Ulama and millennial groups will also be held,” said Lokot.

Lokot added that the presence of SBY and AHY would really cure the longing of the people of Medan.

“The enthusiasm of fellow Democratic cadres and of course the people of Medan is extraordinary. This visit cured our longing, where last five years ago Pak SBY went to Medan. “Thank God, tomorrow we can come back here again with Mas AHY,” said Lokot.

He believes that the arrival of SBY and AHY will certainly provide color for Democratic Party cadres in Medan to be even more enthusiastic about winning the Democratic Party, winning the 2024 legislative and presidential elections.

“Let's show that North Sumatra will lead the Democratic Party to victory on Sumatra Island, Horas!” Lokot said.