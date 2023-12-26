Zack Snyder has once again divided both critics and audiences with his space odyssey for Netflix, but he has been promising a radically different experience in the director's cut for some time.

The director's cuts are to Zack Snyder like Christmas dusters, but the filmmaker is taking that concept to new heights with Rebel Moon, the saga that has just begun for Netflix.

From very early stages of the project, it was warned that Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl and its sequel, Rebel Moon: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks, would have their respective director's cuts.

The main reason is that Netflix movies needed a rating PG-13 that justified the enormous production cost. However, on the platform they have not prevented Zack Snyder from filming whatever was necessary to create his own versions of both films.

The director's cuts of Rebel Moon have been a frequent topic of conversation during the press tour for the first movieand special emphasis has been placed on the fact that they will be very different from what we have seen on screen.

The most bizarre versions of Rebel Moon, according to Zack Snyder

In his effort to promote the director's cuts of Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder has shared some details in an interview with the Associated Press.

“It's not an extended cut of this movie, it's almost a different movie; almost a different universe than this movie. It's just very philosophical to shoot the director's cut of a movie before finishing the original cut. All my director's cuts They arose in response to what they asked me to change from the theatrical version. With Rebel Moon they never asked me for something like that.

We knew it was going to be a PG-13 movie, but deep in my heart, I always wanted it to be rated R. You realize the scale and cost of a movie like this. At Netflix they were like, “What if we said do whatever you want here? Make the PG-13 version and then we go crazy with the other cut. We don't care.”

I had never been in that situation before. “It will be a really crazy experience for the fans, because it is a movie completely full of weirdos, heavy metal and very bizarre.”

For now, there are no early prospects for the release of the director's cuts of Rebel Moon. Dates will most likely begin to be considered when Rebel Moon: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks is released in April 2024 in Netflix.