With the manga still unfinished, Netflix has announced a reboot of One Piece in the form of a new anime series where a more faithful and unfilled adaptation of Eiichirô Oda's work will be captured.

If One Piece is already famous throughout the world, the manga by Eiichirô Oda has reached a more conventional audience thanks to the serie live-action film released on Netflix, which has been a hit on the platform.

That is why the streaming service has recently announced a new reboot of the anime titled The One Piece under the production of WIT Studio, the studio behind other popular productions such as Spy x Family or the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.

The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who aspires to find Gold Roger's legendary treasure known as One Piece and become the new Pirate King.

The problem is that the boy accidentally ate a Devil Fruit, a precious relic that gives superhuman powers to those who ingest it in exchange for not being able to swim and being weakened by seawater.

Turned into a rubber man, the young man Luffy He sets out to travel the world in search of the One Piece while recruiting the members of his Straw Hat pirate band along the way.

Eiichirô Oda barely kills his characters in One Piece

Something that undoubtedly characterizes One Piece is the fact that there are very few character deaths throughout the entire manga.

If we remove the characters who are already dead whose tear-jerking stories are told to us through flashbacks, hardly any important characters die in the Straw Hats' adventure. And when it happens it is something most shocking, as every fan of the manganime well knows.

Of course, this is something that Eiichiro Oda It is done deliberately, and the mangaka has explained the reason behind it.

In an interview conducted by the mangaka in 2018 (via Screen Rant), the author reveals because One Piece has so few character deathsand he prefers happy endings.

“If someone dies, you can't enjoy a party“comments Oda, who explains how a good party is a strong expression of friendship, something that is transmitted during the happiest moments of the anime, often after defeating the current villain.

The One Piece will be released soon in the catalog of Netflix, although first we will have season 2 of the live-action series in which it addresses the Alabasta saga. What do you think of Eiichirô Oda's reason why he barely kills characters in his work?