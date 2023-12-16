Suara.com – Persija Jakarta coach, Thomas Doll, praised the performance of the Japanese referee, Futoshi Nakamura. He assessed that the referee was able to lead the match well regardless of his decision to award a penalty to the Kemayoran Tigers.

Futoshi Nakamura was the referee in the Persija match against PSS Sleman at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi City, Saturday (16/12/2023) evening WIB.

His decision to give the hosts a last minute penalty allowed Persija Jakarta to win 1-0 where Ondrej Kudela as the executor managed to score a goal in the 90+4 minute.

Thomas Doll said Futoshi Nakamura led the Persija versus PSS Sleman match well. The praise he gave was purely because of quality, not because of penalties.

“I spoke to the referee after the match, but not because he gave a penalty. I thought it was a very good performance,” said Thomas Doll in his post-match press conference.

Persija Jakarta footballer Resky Fandi (left) fights for the ball with PSS Sleman footballer K Hamisi (center) during the League 1 match at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, West Java, Saturday (16/12/2023). Score 1-0 for Persija Jakarta to win. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Fakhri Hermansyah/rwa.

For your information, Persija won thanks to Ondrej Kudela's goal from the penalty spot in the final minutes of the match. That was after Marko Simic was deemed to have been violated by a PSS Sleman player in the forbidden box.

Thomas Doll said referee Futoshi Nakamura made a firm decision. The formation official from Germany feels that referees from Indonesia have a lot to learn from Futoshi Nakamura.

“I also watched when he led the match when Persib Bandung played against Persik Kediri. He was very professional, what I mean is he always controlled the game,” emphasized Thomas Doll.

“You know when someone tries to foul and it shouldn't be a foul, he can feel the situation. This goes on the other side as well.”

“Everyone can learn from this, from an international referee from Japan,” explained Thomas Doll.

More than that, Futoshi Nakamura can make the match very fluid. The approach to the players is also very good.

“There is nothing wrong with the Indonesian referee or anything like that. However, he also communicates with the players. Also with his body language, he is always calm,” he explained.

“He always looks up so the players really respect him. This is good to see. He can lead the match again, of course,” he concluded.