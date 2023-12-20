Although he was called up to serve during the Vietnam War, he failed medical tests for this reason.

Sylvester Stallone He has starred in many films, mostly action films, in which he has proven to be one of the greatest heroes in the entire history of Hollywood.

One of his favorite film licenses for users is, without a doubt, Rambo, unraveling a starring role and sometimes even being the perfect soldier or soldier.

In fact, among some of his performances, he has played the role of a soldier or some other military figure, and has left the public amazed with his performances.

Well, even though Sylvester Stallone had to perform military service when he was young, he was not eligible for the army due to a physical condition.

And while he registered to be drafted into the army during the Vietnam War, a medical condition ultimately made him ineligible to go.

In fact, he was shortlisted for recruitment in 1969 and even registered for it. However, after medical tests, he was ruled out due to a medical condition.

As you can imagine, that medical condition that made him unfit for military service It was his particular partial paralysis of the face.

Sylvester Stallone was born with facial paralysis due to birth complications, and this is evident in his crooked smile and slurred speech.

However, what it was for Stallone A real nightmare when he was a child and teenager, since he was made fun of, it ended up becoming his hallmark in Hollywood.

Since then, no one can imagine Sylvester Stallone without that particular way of moving his mouth or speaking, and he is already a symbol of the best action Hollywood of all time.