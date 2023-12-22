The iconic Batman actor in Tim Burton's two films was against Michelle Pfeiffer being Catwoman, even though she was the right actress for the role.

Batman He is one of those characters that will always be present, whether in video games, in movies, or undoubtedly in comics. Veterans will remember the two brilliant films directed by Tim Burton: Batman and Batman Returns.

We will save ourselves from remembering what happened next, before Christopher Nolan resurrected the saga with Batman Beginsalready in the 2000s.

Between both films, many fondly remember Batman Returns, an iconic film released in 1992, which featured The Penguin (Danny DeVito), Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) and, of course, Michael Keaton as Batman.

The choice of Michelle Pfeiffer like Catwoman is one of those miracles that rarely happen. Not only because of the great success that she represented, but also because of the difficulty of this signing.

And not because of the actress, nor because of the producers or Tim Burton himself, but because of the non-collaboration of Michael Keaton, who I didn't want Pfeiffer on set under any circumstances..

Batman wanted to stay away from the ''cat''

It's reality. Michael Keaton did not want Michelle Pfeiffer to be Catwoman, nor did he want her to be in the production of Batman Returns.

And it's not because he got along badly with the actress, but rather the opposite. It turns out that She and Michael Keaton had a romantic relationship years before the filming of the film, which did not end too well.

It could rather be said that they were lovers. The actor confirmed it Robert Wuhl, who played Alexander Knox in Batman (1989), in an interview from years ago (via FandomWire).

''Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer had previously dated and broken up. At that time, Michael told me that he was trying to get back with his ex-wife. Keaton was adamant and strongly stressed against choosing Pfeiffer.''

Come on, what Michael Keaton wanted to get back with his ex-wifeand that is why he preferred to keep Michelle Pfeiffer away, with whom he had had a relationship years before.

It's almost poetic, because in the movie Batman He is also seduced by Catwoman, even though, at first, he seems to want to get away from her. That's how tense Keaton was during filming, of course.

Fortunately, luck wanted Michelle Pfeiffer to get the role, and she gave us one of the best performances as the cat woman in Batman Returns. Years later, actresses such as Anne Hathaway and Zoë Kravitz have inherited the role of Catwoman.

Batman Returns is one of the best DC superhero movies, which you can see on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max. Years later, its sequel would arrive, without Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer, and the original saga would close in 1997 with Batman and Robin.