He Captain America He is one of the most popular characters in Marvel Universe. Part of the blame is the fact that Chris Evans was the main actor who gave life to the iconic Avenger in the UCM. Captain America has become a pop culture icon, but things could have been a little different, since the actor was on the verge of not accepting his role and let the opportunity pass.

Currently, the UCM is presented as the most successful film franchise of the big screen and most of the actors who have been part of it have already known the pros and cons of joining this massive phenomenon. However, 15 years ago Before Iron Man hit theaters, things were very different.

Chris Evans ended up accepting the challenge and carried the shield of Steve Rogers like no one else would have done and, as he himself states, no regrets of the right decision. Despite this, In an interview for GQ the actor confessed that at first I wasn't so sure about accepting the role fear of not knowing how to manage fame or fall into a loss of control that such an important franchise could bring.

At that time Evans had already played Johnny Stormthe first Marvel hero, in The Fantastic Four and had found a place in Hollywood But committing to this project meant climbing another step. The actor's insecurity could have ended up bringing us another Captain America to the big screen, since the audition line to play the Avenger was not short, some like Ryan Phillippe, Jensen Ackles o Garrett Hedlund They were waiting for their moment.

We don't know which of these actors would have ended up carrying the shield, but We can thank Chris Evans for making the right decision. and that, although his time in the UCM seems to have ended despite the rumors, he has given us some of the most epic moments of the entire franchise.

