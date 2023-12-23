Besay Pérez returns to the La Voz stage after his participation in La Voz 2021. The talent participated in the Malú team and his time on the program has changed his life.

The talent has changed radically, although his voice remains the same, which is why when he started singing Malú quickly recognized him and turned his chair.

His reaction was incredible when he saw the talent's change, so much so that he even doubted it was him.

Besay has achieved a plenary session with Abriré la puerta, a song by David Bisbal and Alejandro Fernández. Luis Fonsi and Antonio Orozco have also turned their chair: “What you have done tonight has been spectacular,” said Antonio Orozco.

Finally, Besay has repeated as coach and has gone to the Malú team, which has closed the team with this great voice. Go for it!