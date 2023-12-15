Guaranteeing the supply of components is one of the keys to winning the electric car race. Battery production is capital to achieve this goal, and there are several industry giants fighting to lead the fight in the coming years.

Despite the market having large players such as Volkswagen or the Stellantis group, there are two manufacturers that are leading in this race for battery production: Tesla and BYD.

The latest report from Transport & Environment (T&E) reflects that Tesla leads the list of electric car manufacturers in the race for battery supply. Based on data from public contracts in recent years, it is reflected that manufacturers have already secured 16% of the key metals they will need to manufacture batteries until 2030.

It is not a race with even results: only Tesla, Volkswagen, Stellantis and BYD are managing to meet objectives to guarantee the supply of cobalt, lithium and nickel, with manufacturers such as Hyundai/Kia, BWM or Toyota being far behind.

Similarly, only Tesla, BYD, VW, Ford, Renault and Stellantis have plans to end their dependence on these metals in the long term, open to changing the composition of their batteries to make them work without the need for the three elements. clue.

“There is a clear disconnect between automakers' EV goals and their critical minerals strategies. Tesla and BYD are miles ahead of most European automakers, who are only just waking up to the challenge. sourcing metals for batteries. This report should sound the alarm for CEOs and investors to engage more upstream in their supply chains.” Carlos Rico, T&E policy officer

According to experts, in the coming years the rest of the manufacturers will face the great challenge of changing their supply strategy. These will be the ones that “will make or break the transition to the electric car.”

At the moment, the situation in the industry is in a mixed situation. Volkswagen has admitted that they are no longer competitive as a brand, a transition towards the electric car that workers will take on.

With electric car demand cooling and Chinese vehicle manufacturers beating European ones, leading the supply race and factory automation, like Tesla with its Giga Press, will be key in the coming years.

