Movistar continues to dismantle its satellite television. In recent times there have been changes to its satellite television service and most of them arrive without prior notice. And although in the past some of these developments have been for the better, the truth is that the latest changes are not exactly being received well. We recently talked to you about how they had been several HD channels removedwhich caused very bad reactions, which has not been enough for them to continue disappearing.

With the very wide deployment of fiber optics, Movistar already There is practically no need to offer your television through this technology. At the end of 2022 it had 246,709 clients, a figure that will surely have been reduced now that we are close to closing the year 2023.

Goodbye to DAZN in HD

Those users who access Movistar television via satellite from the iPlus and H2 decoders are about to see a new cut in terms of HD channels. On this occasion, the DAZN 1, DAZN 2, La 1 HD and AXN HD channels disappear from the service.

These might not be the last channels to go away this year. A change in frequency of La Liga TV 2 HD on M+, Rental HD, Comedia HD on M+ and La Liga TV Bar HD could mean the next movement and go to standard resolution.

Customers who still watch satellite television with the operator are the ones who pay the consequences of a new policy that aims release transponders and thus save an economic cost that is not profitable taking into account the residual number of clients in this service.

Other disappearances of Movistar satellite

In general, users report that a good number of channels have been left without their HD version. Specifically, more than 15 HD channels by satellite have moved to SD, or will do so shortly. And all because within Movistar Plus+ by satellite you can see that those channels that were going to change their version had a period at the end of the name. In this way, it was possible to facilitate the replacement of said channels in the operator's satellite deco.

In addition, it must be taken into account that Movistar Plus+ has already made changes to the transponders to be managed through the Astra satellites. So this has led the operator's subscribers to see how this entire series of HD channels disappear completely, going to SD quality. Examples from last month were the following: Telecinco HD, La Sexta HD, M+ Música HD, TCM HD, Warner TV HD, Calle 13 HD, Cosmo HD, SyFy HD, M+ Golf 2 HD, Caza y Pesca HD, National Geographic HD, Nat Geo Wild HD, Nickelodeon HD, Dreamworks HD and Disney Channel HD. As a consolation, the channels included in DTT will broadcast in HD by legal imperative coinciding with the arrival of the new year.

With these modifications, Movistar, as we indicated, continues on its path to continue making a service of satellite television that has seen better days. It is more than likely that, before the end of the year, we will still see more SD channels and how the HD signal is reducing. After all, that is what can be deduced in view of the latest changes. However, in these times, it is not something that is too surprising either.